SHOCKING : 25-year Old Woman Found Dead In Bihar's Bettiah, Police Suspect Sexual Assault

In yet another shocking tragedy, police, on Tuesday have found the body of 25-year old in Bihar's Bettaih who was suspected to be sexually assaulted and then murdered. While the police are yet to identify the victim, the authorities have confirmed that the woman's throat was slit. Police were informed by the locals after they found the body in the bushes. The investigation is ongoing.

25-year old woman found dead

"We found the body lying in the bushes. The body is of a married woman nad had markings of slitting near her throat. We are yet to identify the body and can tell more about it later," said a police officer.

This development comes days after the 27-year old doctor's gangrape and murder in Hyderabad. The four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The Telangana Police had shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons as massive protests demanding a death penalty.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze.