SHOCKING: Ahmedabad Police Brutally Attacked By Stone-pelting Mob Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Ashish Bhatia, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad on violence in Shah Alam area of the city: We have detained around 32 people, we are registering FIR. We are identifying others based on CCTV footage. 19 police personnel were injured in the incident. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/aioqj7vNbB pic.twitter.com/gQHVVh49Rs — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In a shocking incident, Ahmedabad police on Thursday were hounded and pelted with stones by protestors in the city. Visuals show a mob of men pelting stones at the policemen who had tried to defend themselves by entering into a nearby structure. Some youths are seen trying to gesture the mob to stop the attack. Another video also shows a cop who was seen beaten up brutally by a mob after he fell while trying to escape from the stone-pelting.

Mob attacks police in Gujarat

Police baton-charge protestors

Earlier in the day, police had baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Nearly 200 people who had gathered in the area were dispersed to "maintain law and order" as they had not obtained permission to hold the protest, a police official said. At least 20 protesters were also detained, he said. The protest was organised by Left parties, including CPI and CPI(M), and organisations associated with them like the All India Democratic Students Organisations (DSO) and SUCI (Communist).

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Hundreds have been detained in all these states. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

