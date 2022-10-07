In yet another horrific incident in Jharkhand, a 22-year-old girl was allegedly set ablaze in the Dumka district by a married man after she refused his marriage proposal.

The incident took place in Bhalki village of Jarmundi block on Thursday. Police said they have arrested the accused who was known to the victim.

Speaking to reporters, Jarmundi DSP Shivender said, "The 22-year-old girl has been referred to Ranchi for treatment. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage. A probe has been initiated."

The Dumka executive engineer Chandrajeet Singh said, "The victim's condition is critical. She has been sent to AIIMS Ranchi for treatment. One lakh for medical aid has been provided."

'Sorens busy in Satta Bachao, not Beti Bachao': Shehzad Poonawalla

Meanwhile, taking a potshot at the Jharkhand government, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again Jharkhand's Dumka is in the news. Jilted lover sets girl ablaze. Girl in serious condition."

"But do not expect Priyanka Vadra to say a word or even visit because it’s her JMM government in Jharkhand. Last time when several such issues took place-Sorens were busy in Satta Bachao, not Beti Bachao," said Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP National Spokesperson.

On the other hand, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "This is a total collapse of law and order in Jharkhand."

Woman set on fire in Dumka district succumbs to burns

Earlier in August, 16-year-old Ankita succumbed to injuries after a man had set her on fire for turning down his proposal in Dumka. The accused, identified as Shahrukh was arrested for pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

The victim was initially admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to injuries. Her death triggered protests in Dumka, following which prohibitory orders were placed in the town.