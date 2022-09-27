A shocking incident came to light from Hyderabad, where two women have been arrested for vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga at a pandal on Tuesday.

As per sources, the two women barged into the Durga Pandal in the Khairatabad area of the city. One of the women carried a spanner with which she attacked the idol. The accused woman attacked the locals when they tried to stop her.

Later, both the accused women were handed over to the Saidanbad police.

Republic TV accessed the visuals from the site that showed the damage caused to the Goddess' idol. Also, the lion statue adjacent to the idol was also damaged with the weapon the woman carried.

Rajesh Chandra, DCP, Central Zone exclusively spoke to Republic TV and narrated, "Today morning at around 10 we received a call that two ladies have barged into the Durga pandal and disrupted the Idol which is installed for Navratri purpose. Before this, they did the same thing in the Rock Memorial Church where they tried to vandalise Mother Mary's idol. The locals identified them and handed them over to the police. After the interrogation, we came to know that both women are mentally unstable and not able to understand our questions. We are taking help of Doctors."

CCTV Footage of Muslim Women Heading Towards Pandal Accessed

A CCTV footage has been accessed in which both the Burqa-clad women were seen walking towards the Pandal. An eyewitness who was injured during the whole incident shared his ordeal with Republic TV, "They came at the time when Puja was taking place and we were inside the temple. As they started attacking the Goddess' idol in the pandal we went there and tried to stop but one of the women came on to attack me and I immediately moved back".

One of the Bajrang Dal workers said, "We won't let Hyderabad become Kolkata. The chain of troubling and targetting Hindus has now reached from Bengal to Hyderabad. We all are now aware and will go to the root of this problem. They attacked the police when they came to arrest them and were very fluent in English. These women are not mentally unstable but completely trained. We think PFI is behind this"

