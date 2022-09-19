Haryana gangster Sandeep Shetty was killed in broad daylight on September 19. Shetty, coming on a bike to a court for hearing in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, was fired at by miscreants. The miscreants, who drove in a black Scorpio, fired multiple shots at Shetty outside the court premises.

Haryana gangster killed in broad daylight

In the CCTV footage of the incident, Shetty, hit by the bullet, can be seen falling off the bike. He died on the spot. The miscreants can be seen fleeing the site thereafter before the police could comprehend and swing into action. Chaos unfolded on the street, with people running, hearing the gunshots.

Image: Republic World