SHOCKING: Nandi Idol Vandalised In Andhra Pradesh Temple; FIR Registered, Probe Underway

A shocking incident came to light from Andhra Pradesh after a Nandi idol in an ancient Shiva temple was found vandalised in Kanaparthi Village of Prakasam district. Republic TV has learnt that the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The incident came to the fore when the temple priests arrived on Monday morning.

According to the local police, the unknown miscreants barged into the temple premises and vandalised the idol in an attempt to steal it. A probe has been ordered into the matter and the idol has been sent to forensics for further investigation. "The idol was damaged by unknown people and it is suspected that they were thieves who had entered the temple to steal some properties. We have inspected the CCTV footage and a special team led by the Circle inspector (CI) has been formed to probe the case," a police official said. However, no arrests have been made yet in the matter.

#RepublicExclusive | Nandi idol found vandalised in Kanaparthy village, Andhra Pradesh. The idol was damaged by unknown persons and it is suspected that thieves tried to steal it from the temple. Watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/v91pDEqZtR — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

BJP targets Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh govt

Meanwhile, the BJP government has attacked the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for delay in the action. BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said " When Hindus were worshipping Lord Mahadeva, his beloved Nandi was found ruthlessly vandalised in Kanaparthi Village of Prakasam district. What are you doing Jagan Mohan Reddy? No action, no arrest, no investigation. Such kind of incidents have happened more than 200 times in this state and not a single culprit has been found. You are totally Anti-Hindu Chief minister. Please don't test the anger of the Hindus in the state. BJP workers on Monday conducted agitation and today's state president has demanded a high-level inquiry. BJP will not allow this to happen we will go ahead with a strong agitation against all Anti-Hindu activities that are taking place in the state."

In a highly disturbing incident, when whole world was worshipping #Mahadeva on Monday morning, his beloved #NandiVandalised ruthlessly in Kanaparthi village, Bapatla Dist, AP.



No action by Anti-Hindu @ysjagan Govt yet.@BJP4Andhra Presi @somuveerraju demands high level enquiry. pic.twitter.com/Ax4nXuTcyb — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) October 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this incident took place a month after the idol of Goddess Durga was vandalised in Hyderabad. Two women were arrested for desecrating the Goddess Durga idol and vandalising a chapel.

(Image: Republic World)