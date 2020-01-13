SHOCKING: Republic TV Crew Attacked On Jamia Campus, Goons Try To Delete Camera Footage

Amid the student protests at Jamia Millia University on Monday, Republic TV's crew was blocked from reporting by the protestors. Visuals show the shocking attempts of protestors who had gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office with four demands to delte the footage captured by Republic TV's crew. Officials at the VC office too are heard repeatedly asking whether the cameras are off while interacting with protesting students.

Republic crew attacked at Jamia

Talking to the protesting students, a voice is heard asking, "What is happening in my office? Sit and explain. Now you have entered my office. Please turn off the cameras". Meanwhile, a protestor is seen trying to block the media saying, "There is no going back from here. Give us your camera's chip."

Earlier in the day, Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. They have also demanded that the VC must establish a proper communication channel with students on issues. Moreover, the students have asked the university to reschedule examinations and to file an FIR against the Delhi police for its crackdown which left more than 100 injured.

Police arrests 10

Earlier on December 17, the Delhi Police stated that 10 people with criminal background have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests, and none of them were students of the university. The police also claimed that incidents of violence were pre-planned and indicated that outsiders were involved in the protests. The university had declared holidays till Jan 5 after the violence.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye.

