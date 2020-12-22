SHOCKING: Satsang Organised For Asaram Bapu In Shahjahanpur District Jail, Police Present

In a shocking incident, a Satsang was organized for rape-convict Asaram Bapu in the Shahjahanpur District Jail on Tuesday. What comes as a greater shock is that the Satsang was organized by the district jail authorities themselves and was held in the presence of police personnel.

Jail authorities turn 'devotees'

Republic Media Network has learned that the jail administration has become devotees of Asaram Bapu, who is serving life imprisonment. During the Satsang, the self-styled godman was praised by the officials and the entire event was publicized by the jail authorities who made it a government program by issuing a press note. In the photos which have emerged from the incident, Asaram Bapu's poster can be seen along with Satsang attendees who are seated with blankets on their heads.

Asaram Bapu sentenced to life imprisonment

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The chargesheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favors.

Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. Asaram's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014. During the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court.

The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under section 376 and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

