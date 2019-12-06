SHOCKING: Stung Unnao Cop Gives Clean Chit To Rape Accused, Says 'nothing Abnormal Found'

In a shocking revelation, Republic TV, on Friday has caught an Unnao cop - GK Tripathi (Circle officer, Bihar Police station) on camera, giving the five accused who allegedly set ablaze a rape survivor the benefit of doubt, claiming their statements seemed true. Tripathi also stated that based on the accused's statement and corroborative evidence they have found nothing abnormal in the incident. Currently, the victim is in extremely critical condition in Safdarjung hospital, on ventilator.

Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj demands death penalty for accused who set ablaze rape survivor

Unnao cop sides with accused

"We have done thorough investigation in the case, even scientific teams came here but we haven't found anything abnormal in this case. After going through all the statements given by the accused and his friends and the corroborative evidence it was found that they were telling the truth," said Tripathi. Police had granted bail to the main rape accused on November 30.

Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze 'extremely critical, put on ventilator' say doctors

Continuing to side with the accused, Tripathi added that the main accused and his friend had revealed that they had received the first phone call at 5: 12 AM while the incident occurred at 4:40 - 4:50 AM. He also stated that none of the accused had run away after committing the crime, pointing out that four of five accused were found at their homes. He added that anyone would have run away if they had committed such a crime, fearing the police.

"The accused told us that on the day of incident, he received the first call at 5:12 AM and his friend also said the same. They used to go together for running at 5 AM every day and the incident took place between 4:40 to 4:50 AM. Fearing the police anyone would have ran away, but we found all the accused at their respective housee. Only one of them ran away and we arrested him from Kanpur border," he added.

Yogi govt ministers claim '100% crime-free society impossible', amid Unnao survivor attack

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

Unnao: Five men arrested for burning rape survivor, victim in critical condition

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend. The investigation in the case is on by Unnao police.