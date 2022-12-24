SHOCKING Video Of Gang-war Emerges From Rajasthan's Dausa; BJP Hits Out At Gehlot Govt

In yet another incident of a gang war in Rajasthan, a clash erupted between two criminal gangs near Langda Balaji under the Mehandipur Balaji police station area in the Dausa district on Friday. According to sources, the clash erupted over establishing supremacy in the area.

According to sources, history-sheeter Niranjan Meena, who was attacked in the clash managed to save himself and lodged an FIR with the local police after the incident.

#BREAKING | SHOCKING video of gangwar emerges from Dausa; BJP questions law and order situation in Rajasthan - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/E7skNpJ5Op — Republic (@republic) December 24, 2022

Around a dozen of members from a rival group from the Mahua area with hockey sticks and rods in their hands rushed towards Niranjan and started hitting the latter’s vehicle. According to the CCTV footage, the rival group tried to run over Niranjan’s jeep and vandalise his vehicle. Based on the CCTV footage, police officials have initiated a probe to nab the accused.

Here are the snippets from the CCTV footage of the gangwar:

BJP questions the law and order situation in Rajasthan

Launching an all-out attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Law and order situation in Rajasthan has completely collapsed and yet another proof of that has emerged. In Dausa, in broad daylight, an open gang war is going on. Just a few days ago, we saw a similar gang war video taking place in Jodhpur, the home district of the Rajasthan Chief Minister."

Poonawalla further asserted that whether it is the gang war that takes place, or riots in Karauli, Chawda, or Jodhpur, rioters have still not been apprehended. He further claimed that the number of rapes has increased in Rajasthan.

Claiming that Rajasthan has become the number 1 state in women atrocities across the country, Poonwalla took a jibe at Congress' Ashok Gehlot and said that his government in Rajasthan only prioritises 'Apradhi' (criminals), 'Balatkari' (rapists), and 'Dangai' (hooliganism) bachao and never focused on 'Beti Bachao'.

'Rajasthan govt's only focus in Satta Bachao': Poonawalla

"The manner in which the brutal execution, ISIS-style execution of Kanhaiya Lal took place in Rajasthan or whether it is these gang wars, there is no confidence of the people left in the law and order situation and the police of Rajasthan because the Rajasthan government's only focus is Satta Bachao (Save power in govt) not in Kanoon Vyavastha ( law and order ) and because of this the criminals feel that this is my government and I can do whatever I want. Therefore, such open gang wars take place. This is yet another instance of how Rajasthan's law and order situation has completely failed," Shehzad Poonwalla asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said that Rajasthan's public is on the target list of criminals. "Earlier it was Jodhpur, then Sikar, where one person was killed in broad daylight. The gangwar took place around 50 m away from the police station in Dausa. The law and order situation in Rajasthan is very bad," he said.

On December 3, gangster Raju Theth was shot dead by some assailants in Rajasthan’s Sikar. Theth was killed near his residence in the Udyog Nagar area of Sikar. Following the incident, Rohit Godara, the history sheeter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility for Raju Theth's murder.