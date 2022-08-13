Shoes Pelted At TN Min's Car As BJP Workers Not Allowed To Pay Tribute To Rajouri Martyr

Shoes were hurled at Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan's car near the Madurai airport on Saturday. The incident occurred after a commotion erupted when BJP workers were asked to leave the funeral ceremony of rifleman Lakshmanan D, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, BJP workers can be seen stopping the convoy of the Tamil Nadu Minister. Thereafter, slippers were seen flying onto the windshield of the car. After the brief ruckus, the police intervened and pushed away the people, allowing the smooth passage of Thiagarajan's car.

Rifleman Lakshmanan's body was brought to the state by flight on August 13. It was kept at a designated office at the Madurai airport where Tamil Nadu Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Madurai District Collector and Madurai Mayor, along with other senior officials, paid their final tributes to the braveheart.

The shoe-hurling happened at the Madurai airport gate when Thiagarajan was leaving after paying his respects to the mortal remains of the jawan. According to sources, BJP workers were seeking to enter the cordoned venue of the airport to pay respects, which was denied by the authorities.

Rajouri attack: Four bravehearts martyred

India paid its last tribute to bravehearts Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D, and Rifleman Nishant Malik, who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Senior officials of the Indian Army were seen offering their respects to the four martyrs at a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, August 12. The Indian Army officials and personnel saluted the four soldiers who thwarted the Uri-like attack on the army installation.

The cowardly suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday and security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area. According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station.

The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists during which three jawans were martyred on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment.