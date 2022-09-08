Last Updated:

Shootout Reported In Delhi's Jagdamba Colony; CCTV Footage Accessed, Probe Underway

In a shocking development, a firing incident has been reported in the Jagdamba colony area of New Delhi's Johripur on Wednesday, September 7.

Ajay Sharma

In a shocking incident, a shootout has been reported in the Jagdamba colony area of New Delhi's Johripur on Wednesday, September 7. The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera wherein as per the visuals, a man is seen firing a gun.

It is significant to mention that the Delhi police have launched a probe into the firing incident which took place in the national capital on Wednesday and an investigation is underway. As of now, there is no information regarding the injured or any casualties in this firing incident in the Jagdamba colony of Johripur which raises law and order questions in New Delhi. According to the preliminary information, the police are trying to ascertain who is responsible for the firing incident in the national capital as they investigate the matter.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

