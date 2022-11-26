Shopian Police With Army's 44 RR Detect IED Planted In Pressure Cooker At J&K's Imamsahib

On Friday, in a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials reportedly saw a shining box inside a pipe on Crossing to Sangran and towards the Woyen Imamsahib in Shopian. The troops then alerted and blocked the road to save human lives as the road was abuzz with traffic movement.

Notably, a Bomb disposal squad of Police was called and they destroyed the Explosive IED which was put inside a pressure cooker. The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.