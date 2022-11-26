Last Updated:

Shopian Police With Army's 44 RR Detect IED Planted In Pressure Cooker At J&K's Imamsahib

Averting a major tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Police with Army's 44 RR, on Friday, detected an IED planted in a pressure cooker in Imamsahib.

Written By
Megha Rawat
indian army

Image: Republic


On Friday, in a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials reportedly saw a shining box inside a pipe on Crossing to Sangran and towards the Woyen Imamsahib in Shopian. The troops then alerted and blocked the road to save human lives as the road was abuzz with traffic movement.

Notably, a Bomb disposal squad of Police was called and they destroyed the Explosive IED which was put inside a pressure cooker. The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

READ | 10 Kashmiri Pandit families leave their village in Shopian days after killing of community member by terrorists

 

READ | J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha meets kin of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Shopian last month
READ | Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth Rs 2.58 cr sealed in J-K's Shopian
READ | Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian; 1 JeM terrorist gunned down
First Published:
COMMENT