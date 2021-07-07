Should Be No Knee Jerk Reaction Where Everyone Demanding Oxygen: Delhi HC Seeks Response

In the wake of speculations over the third wave of the COVID-19, the Delhi High Court, on July 7, analysing aspects, to create a buffer stock of oxygen while preparing for a 'likely' third wave of the pandemic. While the Delhi government is directed to submit a status report on its medical oxygen availability, of utmost importance, the court held that there should not be a knee-jerk reaction where everyone is demanding oxygen.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to file a status report indicating the availability of storing the capacity of oxygen in the national capital. Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government told the Bench about the status of storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen in the national capital. He also informed the Delhi HC about few recommendations suggested by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, for the Central to peruse.

"There might be a possibility that you have the capacity to store but you would not get the oxygen quantity when you need it and your storage tanks will be empty. At the time of crisis, every state will run for oxygen and then you will find it difficult to get," the Division Bench said.

Delhi HC also stated that oxygen tanks will not be of any use during the probable third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if concerned authorities did not fill them up and wait for a time when the crisis comes. The court asked the Centre to file a status report mentioning its response on the measures it proposes to implement, in compliance with the IIT Delhi recommendations on oxygen storage in the national capital.

"Tanks will be of no use at all if they aren't filled": Delhi HC

Senior Advocate Mehra told Delhi HC that at present they have a capacity of 1265 MT of medical oxygen in Delhi with 490 MT LMO in a buffer as of now and it will be maintained while the facility is being created at hospitals to combat COVID-19 cases. He apprised the court of the government installed 171 buffer stocks and the process of obtaining another 150 buffer stocks.

Meanwhile, amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao pointed out that the oxygen capacity of a hospital could not be used as a buffer and Delhi HC held that there should not be a knee-jerk reaction where everyone is demanding oxygen.

"Because tomorrow when you need it if these tanks aren't filled up and supplies do not come from outside, these tanks will not be of any use at all," Delhi HC held.

Advocate Mehra submitted that steps will be taken when the demand arises and he will hand out details about storage capacity and gradation system in a couple of weeks. He also told the court that currently there exist 76 PSA plants that have been installed and out of these, 67 PSA are installed in hospitals being managed by the Delhi government while the other 9 installed PSAs at hospitals are managed by the Centre.

It was proposed that a plan for an audit by a third party be conducted in times of another wave in order to trace failures. Delhi HC was hearing various COVID-19 related issues in the matter. The next hearing is on July 5.

(Inputs from ANI)