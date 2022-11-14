The Delhi Police revealed gruesome details of the six-month-old horrifying murder case wherein a woman named Shraddha was killed by her boyfriend and later her body was chopped into multiple pieces. The accused identified as Aaftab Poonawalla was arrested on Monday morning and has now been sent to 5-day police custody for further interrogation.

Additional DCP shares gruesome murder details

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan shared some gruesome details which were discovered after interrogating the accused Aaftab. He said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached Mumbai Police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed".

The DCP further said, "Since 2019, Accused Aaftab and Shraddha were live-in partners and both had private jobs. Initially, they used to stay in Mumbai, then they went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh and was staying in Delhi for some time. They used to quarrel frequently and things got out of control and he killed her. The accused first said that the girl left after they had a fight but after the interrogation, he admitted to killing her".

"From the investigation done so far, both came to Delhi in late April or early May, the boy strangulated her and later chopped up her body into multiple parts. As the murder took place in the month of May, he kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge. We have recovered a lot of things and more things are yet to be recovered," said DCP Ankit Chauhan.

Republic accesses first visuals of fridge

Republic TV accessed the very first visuals of the fridge where the accused Aaftab stored the body parts of Shraddha after cutting her into pieces. As per the on-ground reports, the fridge seized by the police had a peculiar foul smell as the body was stored inside it for months.

As per the information, after committing the murder, the accused kept roaming around the city every night in a bid to dispose of the body parts at different places in the national capital.