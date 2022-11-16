Last Updated:

Shraddha Murder Case | Shraddha Death Case: Police Recover 10 Bones From Mehrauli Forest; DNA Sampling To Be Done

In a major development, police recovered 10 bones from Shraddha's lower back. Narco test likely for Aaftab to help police find more leads in the murder case.

Megha Rawat

In another significant development in the murder of Shraddha Walker in Delhi’s Chattarpur area, police officials reportedly recovered 10 bones from the Mehrauli forest area. These parts would be matched with the DNA of the victim's father - Vikas Walker.

As per sources, police officials, during the investigation, recovered a large bone from the lower back area of Shraddha. The recovered body parts are now being sent for forensic examination. In the latest, police officials are likely to conduct a Narco test for the accused Aaftab Poonawalla to help find more leads.

Police to recover data from accused Aaftab's laptop 

In a bid to gain access to more substantial evidence against the accused, Delhi police officials will reportedly recover data from Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s laptop on Wednesday. Delhi Police confiscated Aaftab’s laptop from his residence in Mehrauli. As per sources, police officials are likely to take the accused to the residence where the duo was living.

On Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Police chaired a meeting with senior Delhi police officials to discuss measures to further investigate the murder of Shraddha, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, on May 18 this year.

Aaftab's four friends will be reportedly called for interrogation on Wednesday, November 16 by the Delhi police team. According to sources, police will recreate the scene by taking the accused to his residence and then to the Mehrauli forest area where he allegedly dumped Shraddha's body parts. Aaftab will be reportedly produced in front of the court on Thursday, November 17. 

Earlier, the police recovered over 10 samples from the Mehrauli forest, which may be of a human. The Delhi police said Aaftab first strangulated Shraddha and then cut her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then bought a refrigerator and stored Shraddha's chopped body parts in a fridge for the next 18 days. Subsequently, he threw the body parts into the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli.

Chain of events

  • Aaftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar met on a dating app in 2019
  • Aaftab and Shraddha moved to an apartment in Mehrauli on May 15
  • Aaftab murdered Shraddha on May 18
  • Aaftab buys a 300-litre refrigerator to store the chopped-up body parts of Shraddha on May 20
  • Aaftab pretends to be Shraddha on her social media apps until July 9
  • Shraddha's father registered an FIR on November 10
  • Aaftab nabbed on Novermber 13
  • Aaftab was placed under arrest on Monday, November 14.

 

