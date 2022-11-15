Shraddha Murder Case: 10 Samples Of Remains Suspected To Be Of A Human Recovered

In another development in the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Chattarpur, during the second day of the investigation, the Delhi police in order to find the remaining body parts of the slain Shraddha Walkar, took the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to the Mehrauli forest where he disposed of Shraddha’s body parts. The police recovered over 10 samples from the Mehrauli forest, which may be of a human. They will be matched with the DNA of Shraddha’s father to ensure whether the samples are from her body.

#BREAKING | Investigation underway for over an hour after police took accused Aaftab to the crime scene, the Mehrauli forest, in the Shraddha murder case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ZHlcJjCoWR — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

In a shocking incident in Delhi, the police after over six months discovered chilling details in the murder of a call centre employee from Mumbai, Shraddha Walkar, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, refrigerated and then chopped into over 35 pieces before they were thrown away in different parts of the national capital.

Shraddha murder case | Around 10 samples of remains suspected to be of a human recovered, picked up by forensic experts&are being sent to confirm if they're all human remains. They'll be sent to match with DNA samples of her father. Search on for other parts: Delhi Police sources — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

10 suspected samples of human remains found

The police found around 10 samples of remains suspected to be of a human, “Around 10 samples of remains suspected to be of a human recovered, picked up by forensic experts & are being sent to confirm if they're all human remains. They'll be sent to match with DNA samples of her father. Search on for other parts,” said a Delhi Police source.

Modus operandi of Shraddha’s murder

In the blood-curdling details that emerged about the way Aaftab murdered Shraddha, the Delhi police said Aaftab first strangulated Shraddha and then cut her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then bought a refrigerator and stored Shraddha's chopped body parts in a fridge for the next 18 days. Subsequently, he threw the body parts in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli.

IMAGE: Republic World