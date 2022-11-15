Latest: Aaftab Resumed Dating While Shraddha's Body Was In The Fridge

In a shocking update in the Shraddha Murder case, accused Aaftab Poonawala began dating a few days after killing her live-in partner in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi.

As per sources, he used the same dating app to connect with other girls where he met Shraddha Walkar in 2019 after which they started dating. He was talking to other girls while Shraddha's body parts were stored in the fridge. Notably, this Delhi murder case shocked the nation as it was solved after six months wherein Shraddha was killed by her boyfriend Aaftab and later her body was chopped into multiple pieces. He is currently in 5-days police custody.

#BREAKING | Aaftab started dating again after murdering Shraddha; used the same app where he met the victim, as per sources. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/IfQRrYt22t — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Aaftab-Shraddha's friend summoned

The Delhi police on Tuesday summoned Aaftab and Shraddha's common friend in connection with another case, as per sources. It is pertinent to mention that this is the same friend who intimidated Walkar's family about her going missing.

#BREAKING | Sources confirm Aaftab-Shraddha's friend has been called in for questioning by the police. As spine-chilling details of the murder emerge, it is revealed that a meat cleaver was used to chop victim's body parts. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/osYGoFS4sL — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Aaftab Remained Active On Shraddha's Social Media To Avoid Suspicion

Aaftab also remained active on Shraddha's social media accounts in a bid to avoid suspicion and conceal the gruesome murder. Poonawala used to impersonate Walkar on the apps and chatted with her friends until June 9 so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

As police seized the electronic devices of the Aaftab, it was also revealed that he had googled methods of cleaning blood stains from the floor, how to dispose of clothes, about some chemicals, and read about human anatomy after committing the murder.

A day after killing the victim, Aaftab purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator and stored them inside it. "He cut her body for two days," an official said. Poonawala would pack the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan told Republic that the accused kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge.

He also used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion, ordered food, and allegedly used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour.