Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police Claim Aaftab Used Mini Saw To Chop Off Body Parts

As gruesome details of the murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar emerge every minute, police officials investigating the case have revealed that only one weapon was used to chop Shraddha’s body parts by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

As per reports, Aaftab had used a mini saw to chop off the body parts. The mini saw is yet to be recovered. The accused reportedly broke down after police officials grilled him when he gave confusing timelines of when Shraddha left him. Police sources also claimed that the accused used Shraddha’s Instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive.

The Delhi Police also said that a common friend of Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar, who had intimated Shraddha’s father about her going incommunicado, was also called for questioning.

Giriraj Singh alleges 'love jihad' angle

On Tuesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged a 'love jihad' angle in the Shraddha murder case. His reaction came after Shraddha's father had also raised the same allegation. Vikas Walkar -- Shraddha's father also demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Earlier today, Aaftab was taken to the spot in the Mehrauli forest area by police officials to recreate the crime scene. The accused was locked up in the Mehrauli police station earlier. The Delhi police have revealed that the accused Aaftab Poonawala was a food blogger who used to work at a call center in the national capital. Investigations are underway to know if the accused rented a flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area as part of the conspiracy to kill the victim.