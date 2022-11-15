Shraddha Murder Case: Father Suspects 'love Jihad' Angle; Demands Capital Punishment

After the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar was cracked by the Delhi Police, her father has raised suspicions over a ‘love jihad’ angle in the case. The father of Shraddha, a Maharashtrian girl, who was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the national capital, has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Love jihad angle emerges in the Shraddha murder case

Speaking to reporters, Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar said, "I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aaftab. I trust the Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was closer to her uncle and did not talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aaftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai's Vasai."

Delhi Police officials on Tuesday reached the crime scene with the accused Aaftab to recreate the crime and carry out investigations. The accused was locked up in the Mehrauli police station earlier.

The Delhi police has revealed that the accused Aaftab Poonawala was a food blogger who used to work at a call center in the National capital. Investigations are underway to know if the accused rented a flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area as part of the conspiracy to kill the victim.

Notably, Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar filed a missing complaint after not having a conversation for a long time with her daughter. As the investigation continued, the complaint, which was originally filed in Maharashtra’s Manikpur, was transferred to Delhi’s Mehrauli, and it emerged that both came to Delhi in late April or early May.

Accused started dating again after killing Shraddha

It is also being claimed that the accused Aaftab Poonawala began dating a few days after killing his live-in partner in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi. According to sources, Aaftab used the same dating app to connect with other girls where he met Shraddha Walkar in 2019.

The Delhi court has remanded Aaftab Poonawala to 5-day police custody. On Tuesday, Republic TV accessed the visuals of him sleeping in the jail serving custody.

Accused used to carry body pieces in a black foil

The 27-year-old call center employee Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala six months back in the national capital and her body parts were thrown across places in Delhi.

The accused murdered Shraddha on May 18 after an argument broke out between them. He allegedly strangulated her to death. The next day, Aaftab purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator and stored the body parts inside it.

Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan told Republic that the accused kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge.

According to sources, after the murder, Aaftab used to come back home by 6-7 pm. He then used to take the pieces of the body kept in the fridge in the Mehrauli forest area for disposal at around 2 am.