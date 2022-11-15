Shraddha Murder Case: First Visuals Of Aaftab Languishing In Jail Post Arrest

The spine-chilling murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla has shocked the entire nation, with gruesome details of the murder emerging every minute since the news broke out. Now, Republic TV has accessed the visuals of Aaftab languishing in jail after being arrested.

In the picture, the accused, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who allegedly killed and chopped her live-in partner's body into 35 pieces, can be seen languishing in jail. Allegedly, Aaftab disposed of those 35 pieces across the national capital for over 18 days.

#BREAKING | First visuals of Aaftab, accused of murdering Shraddha and chopping her body in many pieces, in jail emerge. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/bfrQI4XQ9z — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Aaftab in 5-day police custody

After the Delhi court remanded Aaftab Poonawalla to 5-day police custody, Republic TV got the visuals of him sleeping in the jail serving the custody. The priority for the police now is to recover the remaining body parts of Shraddha Walker and also to investigate the involvement of accomplices of Aaftab in the heinous crime.

As details of the murder of Shraddha Walkar started emerging, it sent shockwaves across the country. The 27-year-old call centre employee was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla over six months back in the national capital and her body parts were thrown across places in Delhi after refrigerating and chopping them off.

Parents disapproved of Shraddha’s decision to have a live-in relationship

According to the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar, her daughter started working for the call centre in 2018. Aaftab also worked for the same call centre. In 2019, she decided to have a live-in relationship with Aaftab against the choice of her parents, who disapproved of her decision.

After a few days, Shraddha started calling her mother about Aaftab’s changing attitude and the frequent fights between both. She was also informed about the physical assaults by Aaftab. Post the demise of her mother she would complain about Aaftab to her father.

Shraddha’s father also tried to convince her to leave Aaftab and come back. However, after Aaftab’s apology, Shraddha started to live with him again. Yet, the relationship continued to get worse. As per the complaint filed by the father, “Because Shraddha Vikas Walker did not listen to me, I did not talk to her for months. On September 14, my son, Shreejay Vikas Walker got a call from Laxman Nadar informing him that the cellphone of her sister was switched off for the past 2 months."

Father files missing report

After not having a conversation for a long time and Shraddha not answering calls, her father Vikas Walkar filed a missing complaint. As the investigation continued after the complaint, which was originally filed in Maharashtra’s Manikpur was transferred to Delhi’s Mehrauli, it emerged both came to Delhi in late April or early May, the man strangulated her and later chopped up her body into multiple parts.