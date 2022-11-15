Amid the ongoing investigation in connection with Shraddha's murder case, Republic TV exclusively spoke to the victim's father Vikas Walkar on Tuesday. Notably, the six-month-old missing case shocked the nation on Monday after it turned out to be a gruesome murder, where the victim was killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala and later her body was chopped into multiple pieces.

Shraddha Walkar's father speaks to Republic

The father of the deceased girl stated that he came to know about his daughter's disappearance only after her friends contacted him. Making a massive revelation to Republic, Shraddha's father confirmed that Aaftab confessed to killing his daughter in front of him during the interrogation. He further demanded the death penalty for the accused so that his daughter gets justice.

"I came to know about Shraddha's disappearance on August 14 her friend informed me that they are not able to track her. After this, I directly went to the police," Shraddha's father told Republic.

He further said, "Aaftab admitted in front of me that he chopped her body into 35 pieces. I was present at the police station when he confessed. The day case was transferred to Delhi from Mumbai, he admitted to the crime he committed.

There is no other punishment other than the death penalty. The things which he has done to my daughter were totally disgusting and he should be hanged".

"Shraddha never told me about Aaftab, when she went missing, her friends told me everything about the physical assault. I tried to make her understand many times to stay away from him, but she never listened to me".

Delhi police probing conspiracy angle

The Delhi police are probing into the conspiracy angle, whether Aaftab pre-planned and rented the Chhatarpur flat to kill Shraddha as the murder took place within three days of them shifting. A case has been registered under sections 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) and 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police took him to the Mehrauli forest for the recreation of the scene and to recover the dumped body parts of Shraddha and the weapon used in the heinous crime. In the video, Aaftab can be seen wearing a blue sweater, and black pants. His face was covered with a white cloth as the police team escorted him inside the jungle. The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he used to take the pieces of the dead body for disposal at 2:00 am due to the little movement of people at this hour.