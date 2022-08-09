In a massive development, absconding goon Shrikant Tyagi has been arrested, the Noida Police confirmed. He was picked up by the police from Meerut on Tuesday, days after his video abusing and assaulting a woman went viral. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also confirmed that three associates of Shrikant Tyagi have been arrested.

#BREAKING | Abusive neta Shrikant Tyagi arrested by Yogi cops from Meerut, sources tell Republic. Tune in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/OpwdGxPvkL pic.twitter.com/iMTbe7vRtJ — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

Shrikant Tyagi arrested after manhunt by UP Police

Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after engaging in a heated argument with her. Videos of the entire scene went viral on social media where the main accused Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, claims which have been denied by the party.

The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

As the viral video came to light, Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420, and 482 over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B. The Gangster Act was also invoked against him.

Thereafter, the Uttar Pradesh police formed as many as 12 teams with more than 40 policemen to nab Shrikant Tyagi. Suspects were questioned and CCTVs were scanned, which helped trace down the accused to Uttarakhand. Taking cognizance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself sought a report from the Home Department in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, illegal construction at his residence, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, was demolished by the administration. Power-packed action was witnessed when two JCB bulldozers razed down the construction against the backdrop of vociferous celebrations by local residents.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

On Tuesday morning, the wife of the absconding leader was detained by the police for questioning in the matter. His vehicles were also seized. According to sources, Shrikant Tyagi has been picked up along with three others from Meerut. He is expected to be produced before the Surajpur Court soon.