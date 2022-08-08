Shrikant Tyagi Case: Gangster Act Invoked Against Absconder; SHO Phase 2 Noida Suspended

In a big development in the Noida assault case, SHO Phase 2 Sujeet Upadhyay has been suspended for negligence after politician Shrikant Tyagi allegedly assaulted a woman. The Noida Police has also invoked Gangster Act against absconder Shrikant Tyagi.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Sunday night said, “Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway.”

Massive drama broke out on Sunday night in Grand Omex society when goons of politician Shrikant Tyagi reached out to harass the woman who confronted him. As Shrikant Tyagi is absconding, two constables have been deployed at the Grand Omaxe Society.

Notably, Six people were detained by the Noida police when they reportedly came to visit Tyagi's family when a heated argument broke out with other society members. Security has been beefed up in society

ACP Law and Order Gautam Buddha Nagar Love Kumar, and CP Alok Singh reached the spot after getting information on Sunday night.

'Will provide security to victim's family': Noida CP

As the uproar by society members continued against Shrikant Tyagi, Noida CP Alok Singh addressed the media and assured them, "We are ready to listen to your grievances. We will provide security to the victim's family. Our 8 teams are constantly working. We are putting a PCR van around here and police deployment will be enhanced. Barricades will be put as well."

Noida Assault Case

The accused identified as Shrikant Tyagi on Friday was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the entire scene went viral on social media where the main accused Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, claims which were later denied by the party.

The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420 and 482 over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.