Shrikant Tyagi Denied Bail In Noida Assault Case; To Remain In Judicial Custody

In a massive development, a UP court rejected the bail application of abusive politician Shrikant Tyagi who assaulted a woman after having a heated argument. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Thus, he will remain in jail until August 23. Meanwhile, the hearing in another matter in which he has been slapped with IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) will be held on August 16.

#BREAKING | Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected; hearing postponed till August 16. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/KFsAkrwjQO — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

Shrikant Tyagi comes under fire

Shrikant Tyagi came under fire after multiple videos of his hurling expletives and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society on August 5 went viral. While Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha, the saffron party denied the claim. The police decided to book him under the Gangster Act and affirmed that all his illegal properties will be identified. It also filed a separate FIR against Tyagi as a Toyota Fortuner car owned by him had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government in violation of rules.

The UP police formed as many as 12 teams to arrest the accused who was on the run since the time the FIR was registered. More than 40 police personnel questioned suspects and scanned the CCTV footage, as per sources. Teams also reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, one of the locations where was believed to be hiding. Finally, he was arrested from Meerut along with his associates on August 9 and present before the media at the Noida Police Station. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the abusive politician's wife Anu Tyagi acknowledged that whatever happened was not right. She said, "What happened was wrong, he should have apologised. The topic was that he insulted a woman. It should have been handled like that. But everything is now being dragged. Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal". She claimed, "We were just planting trees. My husband was provoked. He would have said sorry and apologised. I, my children are being treated very badly by everyone around us".