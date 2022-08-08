Shrikant Tyagi, who is absconding in the Noida assault case has been traced down to Uttarakhand. Sources have claimed that on Sunday, the police traced his location to Rishikesh, and the accused was also caught on CCTV footage in Haridwar. He is said to have switched his mobile on and off 11 times in a single day, thereby compromising his location. He is suspected to be changing his locations frequently to evade arrest.

Four teams were formed on Friday to arrest Shrikant Tyagi after his video assaulting and abusing a co-resident in Noida's Omaxe society went viral. By Sunday, the number of teams was expanded to 12. More than 40 policemen in the 12 teams are engaged in questioning the suspects and scanning the CCTVs.

Sources have now revealed that three teams of the UP Police have reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to chase Shrikant Tyagi. On Sunday, raids were witnessed at several locations to arrest the accused. Police are also looking for Shrikant Tyagi in Lucknow, where he used to live in a rented flat.

Earlier today, illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, was demolished by the Noida administration. Power-packed action was witnessed when two JCB bulldozers razed down the construction against the backdrop of vociferous celebrations by local residents.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Noida Assault Case

Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after engaging in a heated argument with her. Videos of the entire scene went viral on social media where the main accused Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, claims which have been denied by the party.

The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420, and 482 over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B. The Gangster Act has also been invoked against him.