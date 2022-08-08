Shrikant Tyagi Live Updates: Tyagi's Surrender Application Filed In Surajpur Court

Quick links:
The woman was abused by Shrikant Tyagi, which has been taken seriously by the government. Immediate directions have been given for the arrest of the accused in that regard: UP ADG Prashant Kumar's statement on Shrikant Tyagi case
Bulldozers were seen arriving inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society on Monday morning as part of an encroachment drive against one Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex.
The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.
Stepping up its action in the Noida assault case incident, the Noida Police has intensified its operation to nab the absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi and has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the self-proclaimed politician.
According to the police, 12 teams have been formed to nab Tyagi, who has filed a surrender application before a Noida court.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the bulldozer action against politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was only for show and asked whether the BJP government did not know for so many years that the construction carried out by him was illegal.
"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction by the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Who is giving him courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept saving him," the Congress general secretary asked.
क्या इतने सालों से भाजपा सरकार को नहीं पता था कि नोएडा के भाजपा नेता का निर्माण अवैध है? बुलडोजर कार्रवाई दिखावटी है। इन सवालों के जवाब से सरकार बच रही है— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022
एक महिला के साथ खुलेआम अभद्रता व 10-15 गुंडे भेजकर महिलाओं को धमकाने की हिम्मत उसे कौन दे रहा है? कौन है जो उसको बचाता रहा? pic.twitter.com/3tICtFylMw
The Noida police Monday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society in Noida.
"A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar," the police said in a statement.