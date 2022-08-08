Shrikant Tyagi Live Updates: Tyagi's Surrender Application Filed In Surajpur Court

UP: Bulldozers demolish illegal construction at home of man who misbehaved with woman at Noida society

Bulldozers were seen arriving inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society on Monday morning as part of an encroachment drive against one Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex.

The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.