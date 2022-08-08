Last Updated:

Shrikant Tyagi Live Updates: Tyagi's Surrender Application Filed In Surajpur Court

On Friday, Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a dispute with a co-resident of the housing society. Later, charges under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Shrikant Tyagi

Image: republic/PTI

pointer
14:57 IST, August 8th 2022
Immediate directions have been given for Tyagi's arrest: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

The woman was abused by Shrikant Tyagi, which has been taken seriously by the government. Immediate directions have been given for the arrest of the accused in that regard: UP ADG Prashant Kumar's statement on Shrikant Tyagi case

pointer
14:51 IST, August 8th 2022
UP: Bulldozers demolish illegal construction at home of man who misbehaved with woman at Noida society

Bulldozers were seen arriving inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society on Monday morning as part of an encroachment drive against one Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex.

The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi, who was seen in a viral video abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.

pointer
14:46 IST, August 8th 2022
Republic reporting from a court where Shrikant Tyagi might surrender

Politician Shrikant Tyagu is likely to surrender before the court. He has submitted a surrender application before the Surajpur court.

Republic is reporting live from Noida court where Shrikant Tyagi might surrender. 

 

pointer
14:42 IST, August 8th 2022
Noida Police steps up manhunt to nab Shrikant Tyagi; announces Rs 25,000 reward for info

Stepping up its action in the Noida assault case incident, the Noida Police has intensified its operation to nab the absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi and has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the self-proclaimed politician. 

According to the police, 12 teams have been formed to nab Tyagi, who has filed a surrender application before a Noida court.

pointer
14:39 IST, August 8th 2022
Bulldozer action is only for show: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP on Noida encroachment row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the bulldozer action against politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was only for show and asked whether the BJP government did not know for so many years that the construction carried out by him was illegal.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction by the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is giving him courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept saving him," the Congress general secretary asked.


 

pointer
14:35 IST, August 8th 2022
Shrikant Tyagi likely to surrender

Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society in Nodia, is likely to surrender before the court. He has submitted a surrender application before the Surajpur court.

pointer
14:35 IST, August 8th 2022
Noida police announces reward on arrest of politician who 'assaulted' woman

The Noida police Monday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society in Noida. 

"A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar," the police said in a statement.
 

COMMENT