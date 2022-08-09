Shrikant Tyagi's Wife Detained For Questioning By STF; Intense Manhunt Underway

As the investigation into the controversial Noida assault case involving a local politician Shrikant Tyagi escalates, the wife of the absconding leader has now been detained by the police for questioning in the matter.

According to the latest information available with Republic, Tyagi's wife was detained by the Special Task Force (STF) formed to investigate the assault case and now she will be questioned in connection with her husband's involvement.

While the reason behind detaining Tyagi's wife is yet to be known, it can be ascertained that she will be questioned regarding the illegal encroachments owned by the politician and also about legal activities carried out by him. The STF along with the Noida Police is presently on a hunt for arrested the leader who went untraced since the day of the incident.

The Noida Police had earlier booked some of the close relatives of Shrikant Tyagi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. On Monday, a poster of Tyagi was also released by the police announcing a reward of Rs 25,000 for providing information about him.

UP Govt vows to take stern action against politician Shrikant Tyagi

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government while calling for a detailed investigation and stern action against the self-claimed politician has put the STF into force and has directed the police to investigate the incident. The chief minister himself has sought a report from the Home Department in connection to the case.

In addition to that, multiple teams have been also formed to probe the matter and further arrest Tyagi at the earliest. Some of the teams have been also sent across states to ascertain his whereabouts.

This pertains to the recent incident that took place at a residential building in Noida after the politician got into a heated argument with a woman over a minor issue. The man hurled abuses at the woman and was seen assaulting her physically.

Image: Republic/PTI