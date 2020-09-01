Shruti Modi's Lawyer Says Drug Named 'AK 47' Discussed By Sushant's Driver, Cook

Confirming the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ashok Saraogi, the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer, said that she was told a drug named 'AK 47' was discussed about by the late actor's staff.

"Shruti joined Sushant in the month of July and she was very new. She was informed that these (drugs) are very sophisticated tobacco and therefore initially she would not bother. One fine morning, she received a message showing the picture of the drug which was named 'AK 47', and then realised they were talking about drugs. After this, she contacted Sushant and he assured that henceforth, they will not be a party to these chats. Since then, she was not a party to any of those chats," Saraogi told Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate.

According to the lawyer, Sohail, the driver-cum-bodyguard of Sushant, and the cook Ashok were responsible to bring the drugs. "As per her information, Sohail, the driver-cum-bodyguard of Sushant, and the cook Ashok were responsible to bring the drugs. Normally they used to say, that if you want the drug, give us two-three days because we have to source it from Nashik and Nagpur," he said.

#ReportForSSR | Shruti Modi joined Sushant in the month of July, since she was very new she initially didn't bother. The day she realised that this is about drugs, she brought it up with Sushant: Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi's Lawyer pic.twitter.com/7ahtlDiaVM — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2020

NCB probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made significant headway amid the investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In the latest development, 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly were meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.'

One of the two persons taken in custody by the Narcotics Bureau Control in the investigation into the drug cartel has admitted that he knew Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, sources have told Republic TV. The NCB had arrested two persons on Tuesday, and also informed of 3.5 kgs of marijuana being seized. Shovik can be called by NCB for questioning very soon.

The NCB is probing Rhea, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after leak of her alleged chats and the Enforcement Directorate submitting proof to the Central Bureau of Investigation currently involved in the investigation.

