SI Suspended For Thrashing Cleaner Employed At Police Station

A sub inspector in Ghaziabad has been suspended for allegedly beating up a cleaner, who stopped him from “harassing” a woman, police said Sunday.

The accused officer, Jitendra Gautam, was posted as in-charge of Adhyatmik nagar outpost that falls under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station, they said.

An FIR was registered against him and his associates Kuldeep, Shakeel, Taj Mohammad and Gulpham under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pawan Kumar has suspended Gautam and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

The victim, Imran, told police that Gautam gave him money to arrange alcohol and food for a party on the day of Diwali on Thursday.

Gautam told him to deliver the stuff at an apartment in a society near Dasna at National Highway 9. He had called two female dancers to the party.

When Imran went to deliver the stuff, he found one of the dancer women in the hall, he said in the complaint.

She was “perturbed” and complained to Imran that the SI attempted to molest her.

When he went inside, he found Gautam trying to molest the other dancer.

“When I opposed him, he thrashed me and threatened me to kill. When I tried to escape, his associates caught me inside the society and beat me,” Imran alleged.

After a report submitted by ASP Akash Patel on Friday night, action was initiated against sub inspector.

Gautam was produced before the court.

On Sunday, he was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him.

Police are trying to trace the women to record their statements.

