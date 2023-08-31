SIA Arrests Eight Terrorists, Aides Absconding For Three Decades In J&K’s Doda

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested eight terrorists and their associates from Doda district of Jammu who were allegedly involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities in TADA cases around three decades ago in Doda.

SIA is working to unearth how these terrorists managed to escape from the law by going underground and resurfacing later to live regular lives at their native place without being traced. Some of the terrorists reportedly managed to get government jobs and contracts, while others set up private businesses and even worked in local courts.

Those arrested have been identified as Adil Farooq Faridi, a government employee presently posted in JK BOSE, Jammu, Mohd Iqbal @ Javed from Asthan Mohalla, Doda, Mujahid Hussain @ Nisar Ahmed from Asthan Mohalla, Doda, Tariq Hussain from Barshalla, Doda, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev @ Ajaz from Sah Mohalla, Doda, Ajaz Ahmed @ Mohd Iqbal from Dandi Bhaderwah, Jameel Ahmed @ Jugnu @ Chika Khan from Kursari Bhaderwah and Ishfaq Ahmed, working as a writer in the court complex, Doda.

SIA officials told Republic that these alleged terrorist absconders were involved in kidnapping for ransom and threat to kill one Ghulam Mohd Wani, resident of Doda, on gunpoint (case FIR No. 158/1992 under sections 3 and 4 of TADA, 364 of RPC, 3/25 of Arms Act), kidnapping for ransom and killing of Mohd Sadiq and Tariq Hussain of Doda from their home on the intervening night of April 23/24, 1993. Tariq Hussain was later killed, and Mohd Sadiq was seriously injured (case FIR No. 48/1993 u/s 3, 4 of TADA, 302, 307 of RPC, 3/25 of Arms Act). Further they have been charged for instigating people by setting false narrative during the ongoing prayer of Shab-e-Qadr in Jamia Masjid, Doda, and other mosques of Doda, committing atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir and motivating them to observe strike in Doda at gunpoint (case FIR No. 58/1991 u/s 3 and 4 of TADA, 153/194-A of RPC). A huge cache of arms and ammunitions concealed by these terrorists under the ground at Shambaz area were recovered on June 22, 1994 (case FIR No. 101/1994 u/s 3, 4 of TADA, 3/25 of Arms Act).