SIA Chargesheets Former Congress Minister Babu Singh In Terror Funding Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, and two others in a terror funding case. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002. Besides him, Muhammad Shareef Shah from Anantnag and Muhammad Hussain Khateeb from Doda were named in the charge sheet. Khateeb is currently holed up in Pakistan.

Shareef Shah was arrested in March 2022 with a terror funding amount of Rs 6,90,000, to be used for “anti-national activities”. the funds were reportedly meant for Babu Singh’s party — Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party. On April 9, the police arrested Babu Singh for terror funding under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. SIA claimed that he was in touch with Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists and JKLF separatists.

"The vision document of this party floated by accused Singh was to make J&K, PoK, and Gilgit Baltistan one independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs, and finance," the SIA added.

Babu Singh, his party associated with Pak-based terror outfits

The SIA said Singh was conducting online meetings and interviews with adversaries and, in his online address, JKFL Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in 1984, with freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

The investigation revealed that Singh was in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds. Shareef Shah, who was the party’s secretary, allegedly received the funds in Kashmir through an unknown person. He traveled to Jammu to hand over the money to Babu Singh but was caught.

“Anti-national and highly inflammatory content has been recovered by SIA from his mobile phone which establishes his intention to damage and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India,” the police said.

Babu Singh has been vocal against the abrogation of Article 370. He frequently spoke against the Centre’s move and demanded the restoration of J&K’s special status and statehood.