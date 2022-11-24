SIA Conducts Multiple Raids In J&K In Connection To Online Threat Case To Journalists

In a massive development, a team of the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids in multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts among others. According to the sources, the raids were carried out in connection with an online threat case to journalists.

The Srinagar Police had earlier as well registered an FIR in connection to the threat case related to journalists. Notably, the raids are being conducted as far as terror funding and the links to terror organisations are concerned.

The police team comprised launched searches at various locations across the valley including the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and other suspects in several districts of the union territory, including districts such as Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Taking to Twitter, the Srinagar Police wrote, "Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case. This is subsequent to the leads received from searches done a few days ago in the same case."

Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case. This is subsequent to the leads received from searches done few days ago in same case. — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) November 24, 2022

Online threat case to journalists

The Srinagar Police earlier on November 19 also conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir in view of threats to Kashmir-based journalists by a proscribed terror outfit in the valley.

Following the threat, at least five journalists working with a local newspaper in Srinagar resigned after a propaganda arm of terrorists put out a hitlist of over a dozen journalists in the valley. The journalists were targeted over accusations of being informers of the security forces.

In the FIR filed under relevant sections of law, the police named active terrorists and terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot of The Resistance Front (TRF) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters of Kashmir.