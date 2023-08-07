'This Is A Sensitive Case': Siddaramaiah Moves Udupi Washroom Video Case To CID

The Karnataka government on Monday handed over the Udupi college washroom video case to criminal investigation department (CID) to carry out further investigation. This comes in connection with the incident where three girls from a medical college in Udupi district, Karnataka, were reported to have recorded their female classmates in the washroom. Days after the incident, the Udupi Police registered two separate FIRs in this case and released a statement taking suo motu cognisance.

Udupi washroom case transferred to CID

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote: "There is an allegation that a video was filmed in the toilet of a private college in Udupi, and as this is a sensitive case, the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation."

On July 28, a district court granted anticipatory bail to three students allegedly involved in the case. The bail was provided after the accused themselves surrendered in front of the court. Two separate FIRs were registered against the three girls at Malpe Police Station. According to the police, one of the FIRs was filed against the accused and the management of the college administration for allegedly filming a private picture of a person.

While the second case came in connection with the uploading of an edited video on YouTube channels. The video was posted allegedly on a Twitter handle, which the police alleged was used to spread fake news and offensive and communal hatred on social media.

This incident has ignited a massive war of words between the Karnataka Congress government and the BJP, which has been staging protests in relation to the matter. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress-led state government is not taking the issue seriously and that he will meet Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot expressing no faith in the Udupi Police Department.