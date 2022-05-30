Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Arrested In Moga; Punjab Police To Probe Gangster-terror Link

In a major development, the Punjab Police on Monday made the first arrest in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. The police have now arrested two gangsters from Moga. The police are now probing their connection with the murder as arms and ammunition were also recovered from the gangsters. Meanwhile, the Punjab police are headed to Delhi as a Delhi angle also emerged in Mooswala's murder case.

The Punjab police arrested two gangsters in Moga in connection with Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. The gangsters were detained along with a Scorpio vehicle licenced at ‘PB65 E XX22’. The Moga police also recovered three 32 bore weapons and eight live rounds of ammunition from the arrested gangsters. The police are now probing their links to the killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

Multiple fresh angles emerge in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Meanwhile, a Delhi angle also emerged in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case as a gangster from South Delhi has also been put under the Police's scanner. According to the information accessed by Republic, the gangster visited Punjab a few days back and his call records also hint at foreign calls. Moreover, the said gangster is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi-Gogi gang.

The gangster in question was arrested by Delhi Police last month and remains in custody. The police will be grilling the gangsters to find links with the case. A team of Punjab Police is set to reach Delhi and carry out a joint investigation with the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Furthermore, the probe team is expected to question gangsters lodged in Delhi jails having links with Goldy Brar. Others in police custody have also been put on the radar of Punjab Police.

The police are now probing the link between Punjab gangsters with gangsters operating from Delhi. Meanwhile, the police are also set to probe any possible terror links in the case. The probe team will also look into the weapons supplier of gangsters and Nishan Singh, who was arrested in connection with the Mohali RPG attack that took place earlier in the month, is likely to be questioned by Punjab Police. Nishan had provided logistics and RPG supply for the attack on the Mohali intelligence headquarters.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

The singer-cum-Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on Sunday. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. A CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Moosewala's black SUV several minutes before he was shot dead.

While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, his cousin and a friend who was travelling with him survived. The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed. A preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. Several political leaders on Sunday came out to slam Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as Moosewala's murder came a day after the state withdrew his security.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD