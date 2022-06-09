Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Key Suspects Detained From Bathinda; Probe Underway

In a big breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, sources have told Republic TV that Punjab police has detained two key suspects Keshav and Chetan from Bathinda in Punjab on Thursday.

According to the sources, Keshav brought weapons for the attackers from Amritsar for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and Chetan accompanied Kekda in taking selfies outside Sidhu Moosewala’s residence on May 29.

SSP Bathinda J Elanchezhian on Thursday said, “Keshav and Chetain, both the suspects have been detained from Bathinda. Interrogation is underway and Punjab Police is verifying their roles in the Moosewala killing. Both the suspects are drug addicts.”

Mohali police is conducting raids at gangster houses in the Jalvayu tower in connection with the Moosewala murder case. So far seven people have been detained by the Punjab police.

Another accused held from Pune

Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested accused Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal in an MCOCA case registered at Manchar Police station in the Pune district. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said, “a special court has sent him to police custody till 20th June.”

Another suspect Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune in Maharashtra, has been identified as a shooter in the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal said, “Santosh Jadhav and Mahakal have been arrested. They were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. We have taken them into Police custody and interrogation is underway. Based on the information, Santosh Jadhav and associate Saurabh, another accused, were involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. They are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will disclose further information after the investigation.”

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

On May 31, the police made the first arrest in the case by nabbing Manpreet Singh who reportedly provided logistic support to the assailants. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. The investigation is currently underway.