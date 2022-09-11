Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 3 Accused Including Main Shooter Arrested From WB-Nepal Border

In a major development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, three key accused including the main shooter-- Deepak Mundi are arrested from the West Bengal-Nepal border and are brought to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi.

Notably, Deepak Mundi, the sixth shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was arrested with his two associates-- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder by Punjab police on Saturday from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi police, Punjab police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

According to DGP Yadav, Deepak was provided logistical support by the other two accused who were arrested along with him. "Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested today by the Anti-Gangster Task Force team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in the Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts," DGP Punjab said in a tweet.

In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates.



Major victory in war against drugs & gangsters on directions of CM @BhagwantMann (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XsN9jKe3lv — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 10, 2022

Notably, all the arrested accused have been brought from Delhi and kept in the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) police station in Punjab's Mansa. It is pertinent to mention that Deepak is the sixth shooter in the Moosewala murder case while the others are: Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sersa, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu.

Chargesheet filed in Sidhu Moosewala murder

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind of the murder' that was executed on May 29.

“Goldy Brar gave the news of the withdrawal of security of Sidhu Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and asked shooters to hurry up on May 29, after which Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep came with a (Mahindra) Bolero car from Faridabad side and Manpreet Singh Manna and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa came with their (Toyota) Corolla car and weapons from Mansa,” read the charge sheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26.