Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Accused Ankit Sirsa & Sachin Bhiwani Sent To 5-day Police Custody

Ankit Sirsa, accused of killing Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, and Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters involved in Moosewala's murder, have been sent to five-day police custody by a local Patiala court.

Sirsa and Bhiwani were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday night. The two are part of the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, police had said.

"In view of facts and circumstances of the case and submissions made by the IO, as the offence is grave in nature and PC remand of the accused at this stage is imperative, I deem it fit to grant 05 days PC remand of accused, in order to facilitate the investigation," Metropolitan Magistrate judge Bhavaya Karhail said.

A resident of Sersa village in Haryana, Sirsa had fired at least six rounds from two pistols at Moosewala from a close range. He is also accused in two other 'attempt to murder' cases in Rajasthan.

Sirsa is a close associate of the main shooter, Priyavrat alias Fauji, police said. Fauji was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell team from Gujarat's Kutch on June 19.

Sirsa was implicated in two other firing incidents in the month of April on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi, the police said. Photos of him brandishing pistols have been recovered by police.

In one of the photos, Sirsa is posing with an associate with pistols in both his hands. Another photo shows him holding a pistol in his left hand and sitting by bullets that have been arranged to read "Moosewala".

Moosewala, the Punjab singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before this year's Assembly elections in Punjab, was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa.