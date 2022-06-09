Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Accused Mahakal Remanded To Police Custody Till June 20

Wanted accused Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurabh Mahakal was remanded to police custody by a Special Court on Thursday. The Special Court sent Mahakal to the police custody till June 20, a day after his arrest in the MCOCA act registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district in connection with the murder case of Omkar Bankhule in 2021.

10 arrests in Sidhu Moosewala's case so far

According to police, Mahakal is a suspect in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Speaking on Mahakal's role in the singer's murder, Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural said, "We cannot comment much on it. We are in touch with the concerned investigating team. A team of high-rank officers will be coming here for further investigation. One thing is sure the arrested accused was in close contact with Santosh Jadhav. He had visited Punjab and Rajasthan with Santosh Jadhav."

So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of renowned Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala. On Thursday, Keshav and Chetan were arrested from Bhatinda. Earlier, Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, were arrested.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is being questioned in the case, he was termed as the 'mastermind' of the murder by the police earlier. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from in front, firing. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.