Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Mandeep Toofan And Manmohan Killed Inside Punjab Jail

Two notorious gangsters Manmohan and Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan were killed during a gangwar inside the premises of a Punjab jail on Sunday. The killed duo was booked in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to sources, the gangsters were killed after a bloody clash occurred between Manmohan, Keshav and Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan in the Sahib jail in Punjab’s Goindwal. All the three inmates belonged to the gang of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The gangsters suffered multiple injuries in the attack, sources revealed. It has been found that they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons duing the clash. While, Manmohan and Duran Mandeep lost their lives in the fight, Keshav has been admitted in a local hospital after he received severe injuries.

Connection with Sidhu Moosewala killing

The two gangsters, killed in the clash in the Punjab jail, were arrested by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab in collaboration with the Amritsar police in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala. The gangsters were believed to be the key members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang which carried out Moosewala’s killing.

Moosewala had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election as a Congress candidate from Mansa constituency. But he lost the poll to Aam Aadmi Party’s Vijay Singla.

But a few weeks later, the 28-year-old Moosewala was on May 29, 2022, shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants when he was travelling in his vehicle. The killers intercepted his SUV in Jawaharke village of Mansa district and indiscrimminately sprayed bullets on him, killing him on the spot. He was shot dead just a day after the AAP government withdrew his security cover.

Moosewala was declared brought dead after assailants fired over 30 rounds at him, while he was driving his vehicle.

Following the probe into the murder case, the investigation agencies revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing of the popular singer. His close aide Goldy Brar, who was said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case.

Bishnoi was later arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to a case related to the recruitment of youth to carry out attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.