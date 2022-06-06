Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Accused Who Gave Car To Shooters Held, 'selfie' Man Link Revealed

In a big development in the Sidhu Moosewala probe, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested the person who had allegedly provided vehicles to the late singer's shooters. As per sources, the Mansa police are inquiring more details from the arrested accused and are expected to make big revelations soon.

The police have also nabbed the man who took selfies with Sidhu Moosewala when he was leaving his house, on the day of his murder. The police suspect that proper reiki was done prior to the Congress leader's gruesome death. As per sources, the boy had informed his killers about Moosewala's whereabouts and had called the shooters. He was also responsible for telling the killers told that Moosewala left the house without a gun, the police suspect.

In connection with the 'selfie' angle, Republic TV had accessed CCTV footage outside the late singer-cum-Congress leade's residence which confirmed the fact that his murder was a pre-planned conspiracy. As per the footage which is from the day of the murder, at least three persons waited for Moosewala to emerge from his home posing as 'fans'.

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala assasination: Key CCTV footage emerges that shows his killers 'waited outside his house posing as fans'



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/w8vLYwHTbC — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared dead. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

On May 31, the police made the first arrest in the case by nabbing Manpreet Singh who reportedly provided logistic support to the assailants. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. The investigation is currently ongoing.