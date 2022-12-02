Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Mastermind Goldy Brar Detained In California, Say Sources

In the major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the mastermind gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in California, US. According to the sources, the Canada-based gangster who hatched the conspiracy to kill Moosewala has been detained in California under the anti-terror law of the US.

According to the preliminary information, the Indian intelligence agencies have received inputs from international sources about this development. It is pertinent to mention that recently, gangster Goldy Brar shifted his base from Canada to California after the Punjab police issued a red-corner notice against him. Notably, a red corner notice allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

Gangster Brar was on the radar of several agencies as he was not only involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case but was also involved in terror activities by engaging with pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan. Brar is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month.

#BREAKING | Goldy Brar detained in California under US anti-terror law. Accused was allegedly responsible for providing weapons and logistical support for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/6lzpsSUTLc — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2022

It is significant to mention that gangster Goldy Brar was named "mastermind" in the chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Sidhu Moosewala case.

Goldy Brar is the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Chargesheet

According to the first chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Moosewala murder case in August, Goldy Brar is the one who had 'hatched the conspiracy and executed the plan to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala'. As per the details that emerged from the Punjab police's chargesheet, after receiving information that the Punjab government has scaled down the security for Moosewala, Goldy Brar in May, had asked the shooters to 'assassinate Moosewala at the earliest'.

The Canada-based gangster on May 28, passed on the information that the security of Moosewala has been trimmed and conveyed to the sharp-shooters who were selected for the killing of Moosewala to rush to Punjab's Mansa and execute the plan of killing the Punjabi singer. Though the shooters were not there in Mansa, on May 29, everything including weapons and cars was provided to them, the chargesheet further reveals. Whereas, as per the chargesheet, the role of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was to provide some of the shooters as well as logistic support.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in June, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar days after he claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.