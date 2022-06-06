Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Detain One More Person For Inquiry In Haryana

In a recent update on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab police detained one more person from Haryana's Fatehabad on Monday pertaining to the murder of the famous Punjabi singer. According to the Moga police, one person who is identified as Davinder Kala from Haryana's Fatehabad was detained. Kala who has been called by the police for the questioning has not been arrested yet, a police official informed.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police of Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana said, "Moga Police has detained one Davinder Kala from Fatehabad, Haryana in connection with the matter. He has been called for questioning, but he has not been arrested yet." Notably, this comes following the detaining of the two people by Punjab police from the Bhirdana village in Fatehabad district on Thursday. The Punjab police team raided the Bhirdana village in connection to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case after it got information regarding two people who allegedly had a role in providing the Bolero car which was used in the Punjab singer's murder.

#SidhuMooseWalaDeath | Moga Police has detained one Davinder Kala from Fatehabad, Haryana in connection with the matter. He has been called for questioning, but he has not been arrested yet: Gulneet Singh Khurana, SSP Moga (Punjab) — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Punjab LoP urges govt to transfer Moosewala murder probe to CBI or NIA

Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to transfer the probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder to either CBI or NIA. In a letter sent to the Punjab CM in this regard on June 5. He argued that a fair and impartial investigation will lead to a probe of the perpetrators both within the boundaries of Punjab as well as other states. Maintaining that the anti-Gangster Task Force formed by the AAP government has proved to be a failure, Bajwa opined that only a CBI or NIA probe can deliver justice to the family of the slain singer-cum-Congress politician.

"Firstly, you had constituted Anti Gangster Force headed by an officer of ADGP rank and publicised it as an efficient force which would put an end to the menace of gangsters. However, Anti Gangster Force has proved to be a very big failure as it could neither anticipate the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Secondly, this special force did not even get to know that gangsters had access to weapons like AK-47 and AN-94," the letter read.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village, a day after his security was downgraded. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government was responsible for reducing his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house.

Meanwhile, the unidentified assailants have been booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.