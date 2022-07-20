Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Encounter Between 2 Accused & Punjab Police Breaks Out; Watch

In a massive development, an encounter between the Punjab police and two accused persons in the Sidhu Moosewala case broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar. As per sources, the police surrounded a house in the Bhakna Kalan village in which two sharpshooters- Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Mannu are hiding at present. Visuals showed the police moving towards the spot. While multiple persons including Lawrence Bishnoi were arrested, the aforesaid accused were absconding till now.

Roopa and Mannu were leading one group of shooters to kill the singer-cum-Congress leader, sources added. On the day of the murder, these accused were in the Toyota Corolla car that obstructed Moosewala. While Roopa was driving the vehicle, Mannu fired first on the victim using a AK series rifle, sources revealed.

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction". After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the state government's plea urging a sitting judge to conduct the death probe, the Congress party renewed its demand for a CBI or NIA probe.