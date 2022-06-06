Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Key CCTV Footage Shows Suspects Posing As Fans Outside His Home

On Monday, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage outside late singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's residence which reiterates the fact that his murder was a pre-planned conspiracy. As per the footage which is from the day of the murder, at least three persons waited for Moosewala to emerge from his home. While they posed as fans to get selfies with him, sources in the Punjab Police indicated that some of them were involved in his murder. Sources indicated that they wanted to ascertain whether the popular singer and his entourage were armed or not. He left his home at 3.05 pm on May 29, the day when he was killed.

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala assasination: Key CCTV footage emerges that shows his killers 'waited outside his house posing as fans'



Tune in to watch here -

Punjab Police arrests 1 more in Sidhu Moosewala murder probe

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP".

A day earlier, the Punjab Police arrested another suspect Davinder alias Kala from Fatehabad in Haryana. As per sources, two suspects involved in the killing had stayed with him. On June 31, the police made the first arrest in the case by nabbing Manpreet Singh who reportedly provided logistic support to the assailants. After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the state government's plea urging a sitting judge to conduct the death probe, the Congress party renewed its demand for a CBI or NIA investigation.