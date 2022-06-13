Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Maha Police Probe Shooter Santosh Jadhav's Link With Bishnoi Gang

Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal said that shooter Santosh Jadhav has been arrested in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Additional DGP Sarangal said that Jadhav has connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Jadhav has been arrested in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station, Pune. He was on a run for a year.

"Jadhav was absconding. He has been brought back to Maharashtra. Santosh Jadhav was arrested from Gujarat last night. We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder of Punjabi Singer Siddu Moosewala," police said.

Soon after his arrest, Jadhav was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till June 20. Along with him, one Navnath Suryavanshi was also nabbed. They were reportedly picked up from Gujarat's Bhuj.

Jadhav and Suryavanshi's names cropped up in the murder probe after revelations by Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, who was accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Delhi police recently informed that Lawrence Bishnoi masterminded Moosewala's murder and six shooters who were reportedly engaged in the incident have been identified. Cops said that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

Police of 4-5 states working together on Moosewala murder case: Maharashtra HM

Police teams of 4-5 states are working together on the murder case of Moosewala, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Sunday.

"However, I can't publicly comment on the ongoing inquiry because it is a sensitive issue. The Maharashtra Police and the state ATS are keeping a watch on it," the Minister had added.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The Congress leader had 19 "firearm injuries" on his body, caused by bullets and pellets and died within 15 minutes of the attack. The responsibility for the murder was claimed by Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang. Police had earlier termed the killing as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Brar by Interpol.