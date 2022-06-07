Sidhu Moosewala Murder: No Mansa Lawyer To Defend Moosewala Killers; Resolution Passed

In a recent update on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Mansa bar association has passed two resolutions against the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. All officials have unitedly decided that no lawyer from the bar association of Mansa district of Punjab will defend any accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Reportedly, the resolution passed by the Mansa bar association has been sent to Punjab and Haryana High Court bar association with a similar appeal. Mansa bar association officials have set up a panel of seven members to monitor the case of Sidhu Moosewala so that they can reach to a conclusion without any interruption.

One of the Mansa Bar Association members spoke to Republic TV on Tuesday. He said, “Two resolutions have been passed by Mansa bar members. We have requested all advocates of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh not to defend Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused. The second resolution is that no lawyer will be in favour of the accused from the Mansa district and we have made a panel with leading lawyers who will closely examine the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.”

According to the sources, all lawyers of the Mansa district are standing together with the family of Sidhu Moosewala. A team of seven lawyers will provide every kind of legal assistance to the family of Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police Raids Suspected Shooter's Residence In Tarn Taran

Recently in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, the Punjab Police raided the residence of the suspected shooter on Monday. The suspected shooter has been identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa who hails from the Jaura village district of Tarn Taran. However, he was not present at his house.

As per sources, Republic TV has learned that Roopa is a history-sheeter accused in NDPS and Arms Act cases and is suspected to be a close aid of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He was disowned by his family due to his drug addiction and alleged involvement in criminal cases. The Mansa and Tarn Taran police officials conducted a raid at his home where the family of the suspected shooter claimed that they don't have any connection with their son since 2017.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared dead on arrival.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.