Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Arrests Goldy Brar's Kin, Will Be Quizzed Alongside Bishnoi

In the latest development pertaining to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab police have arrested a relative of gangster Goldy Brar and have taken him to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) staff at Mohali for further interrogation. The arrested kin of Goldy Brar has been identified as Gora who was taken on a production warrant from Hoshiarpur jail by the Mansa police. Notably, Gora was lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail in relation to another case.

According to the reports, the Mansa police have arrested Gora, a relative of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who had claimed the responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, from Hoshiarpur jail. Gora has been taken to the CIA staff office in Punjab's Mohali, where he will be questioned in relation to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Notably, the CIA, a special branch of Punjab police, will question Gora and Lawrence Bishnoi together at its office in Mohali.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses inside details of Sidhu Moosewala assassination probe; relative of Goldy Brar arrested by police and taken to CIA staff Mohali for questioning



Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/puFEt4GC8N — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier last week, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar days after he claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, whereas Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to 7 days police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi will be interrogated in Mohali

A court in Punjab's Mansa sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to seven-day police remand in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He has been named the main conspirator in the killing of the singer-politician. Bishnoi was brought to Mansa district on Wednesday morning at around 4 am amid tight security. He was presented before the duty magistrate following a medical check-up at the district civil hospital. After securing a 7-day remand, the Punjab Police is shifting Bishnoi to Mohali, where he will be interrogated.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to take custody of the gangster for questioning.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances and also considering the seriousness of the offenses and gravity of allegations against the accused Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of singer Subhdeep Singh @ Sidhu Moose Wala, the application seeking transit remand for one day is allowed till June 15 with direction to the IO to produce the accused before the concerned court of CJM, Mansa on June 15,” the court had said in a four-page order.

The bench also ordered Punjab police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court, before producing him in Mansa court. The magistrate had issued an arrest warrant against Bishnoi on Monday in the singer’s murder case.

The Punjab Police have so far arrested nine suspects in connection with Mooswala's death, These include three jailed gangsters — Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo; and Monu Daggar — besides Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra; Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, apart from Bishnoi.