In a major update in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, the Punjab police are now seeking help from the Delhi police. According to sources, Sidhu Moosewala’s murder hints at possible links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. The Delhi police special cell is now questioning several gangsters including Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moosewala’s murder, sources told Republic.

According to inside details of the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe accessed by Republic, the Delhi police special cell is questioning several gangsters including Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides in connection with the case. The police are looking for all possible links in the case to Lawrence Bishnoi- Kala Jathedi gang as the group has taken the responsibility for the murder terming it a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder plot found a possible link to Delhi's Tihar jail as a phone number connected with the murder has been traced to the jail. A few days ago, a criminal named Shahrukh was arrested by police. It was noted that the arrested criminal was using a messaging app to communicate with gangster Goldy Brar, who is currently in Canada.

Republic also learnt that the Punjabi singer cum politician was en route to Barnala when he was attacked. Moosewala was on his way to meet his Mami in Barnala. According to police sources, the singer turned politician had left the two PSOs, assigned for his security, at home as the vehicle he was travelling in couldn’t accommodate many people.

Bhagwant Mann orders judicial probe

Amid the massive protests by Congress over Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated that his government will bring the culprits to book. Conceding the demand of the singer-cum-Congress leader's father, CM Mann announced a judicial probe into the incident and stated that the state government will request the Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice to ask a sitting HC judge to probe the murder. Without explicitly calling for an NIA or CBI probe as demanded, CM Mann assured that the state government will extend its full cooperation to those carrying out the investigation. The Punjab CM also revealed that he has already ordered an inquiry into the reduction of security for Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes. At that point in time, his induction created an uproar as he was booked by the Punjab Police in multiple cases pertaining to the promotion of violence and gun culture through his songs, firing an AK-47 rifle at the Badbar police firing range during the lockdown, etc.

AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. Furthermore, he revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ ANI