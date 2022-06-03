Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Suspect Shooters Hiding In Nepal As Investigations Continue

In a key development on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Republic TV has learnt of a Nepal link in the killing of the Punjabi singer-cum-politician. Moosewala was gunned down by a group of unknown miscreants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security over was downgraded.

As per information, first accessed by Republic Media Network, a team of the Punjab police's special cell has expanded their investigation and reached Nepal in search of the shooters who were involved in killing Moosewala. This comes following some leads and inputs that the Punjab police received on the shooters, suggesting that they might be hiding in Nepal.

Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name has surfaced in the murder case is currently in special cell remand till June 5 and is being questioned.

It is pertinent to mention that police have detained two persons from Haryana and are also probing a Rajasthan link in the high-profile murder case.

Punjab Police on the lookout for Bishnoi's aide

On Thursday, a Punjab police team detained two more persons from the Bhirdana village in Haryana's Fatehabad district. Notably, the Punjab police team on Thursday raided the Bhirdana village in connection to the Moosewala murder case, after it got information regarding two people who allegedly had a role in providing the Bolero car which was used in the Punjab singer's murder.

A Rajasthan link in the murder of the popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader has also come to light. The Punjab police, during its probe, had reached Rajasthan's Bikaner and Churu following some information that they got in relation to the murder case. Police have also found that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has many trusted henchmen in the Bikaner, Churu as well as Nagaur areas of Rajasthan.

Lawrence Bishnoi interrogated in connection with Sidhu Moosewala's murder

On Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell obtained 5-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to sources. Punjab Police has alleged that Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar jail, was behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The special cell has been interrogating him in relation to his connection with the murder of the Punjabi singer, sources said. Delhi police questioned Bishnoi on Monday.

Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

(Image: PTI/Sidhu_Moosewala/Instagram)